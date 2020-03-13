Hearing Set for Next Week for Knox Man Accused of Driving Stolen Vehicle

KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man is facing a hearing next week on criminal charges after he was reportedly caught driving a stolen vehicle.

According to court documents, 35-year-old Michael Steven Siple II is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, on the following charges:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– Violation of Use of Certificate of Inspection, Summary

– Driving While Operator Privilege is Suspended or Revoked, Summary

– Fraudulent Use/Removal of Registration Plate, Summary

The charges stem from a traffic stop in Knox Borough, Clarion County, in late November 2019.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Chief Jason Bowen, of the Knox Borough Police Department, he observed a blue 2005 Chevrolet Blazer traveling on East State Street in Knox around 4:50 p.m. on November 6, 2019, and discovered the registration plate was on record as “Tag Only Record” and “cannot be used on any motor vehicle.”

Chief Bowen then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of the Dollar General.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Michael Simple II, stated the registration plate had been removed from a vehicle belonging to a known woman, and he had attached the registration to the vehicle. He also admitted his driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was uninsured, according to the complaint.

Chief Bowen also discovered the vehicle had a fraudulent inspection sticker, the complaint notes.

Upon running a search on the vehicle’s identification number, it was learned there was no registration plate assigned to the vehicle, and it came back as previously registered to a known female.

When asked about the vehicle, Siple reportedly stated he had purchased it from a known business. Chief Bowen then contacted the business and discovered Siple had not purchased the vehicle from the business and did not have permission to possess the vehicle, the complaint states.

Siple was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 9:44 a.m. on Thursday, February 20.

He remains free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

