It is a Sad Time Without Sporting Contests, but We Will Still Have Sports Stories

Sad.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

That is the only word that comes to mind when I see what is going on in the sports world today.

I am just sad. Not only for me but for the athletes, fans, coaches who have put in so much hard work and dedication.

Obviously, the health and safety of those athletes, coaches and fans are of the utmost importance but it is still hard not to feel sadness of seeing no competitions anywhere.

Never in my lifetime did I think the sports world would come to a grinding halt like this.

Life without sports. It is just unimaginable to those of us who love the competitions, the games, the athletes.

But that is where we are at today because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

We can debate whether or not these unprecedented steps – not even 9/11 or World War II brought a total halt in the sports world – are warranted or not, the fact is this is where we are at.

So now what?

The games will resume – eventually. When that is we don’t know. What will happen with the sports going on right now? Will they continue where they left off? Will they just move onto the next season? Again, we don’t know.

And it is probably the unknown – not just in what is going to happen in everyday life – but also in sports and with this virus – that is the most frustrating to all of us.

So where do we go from here with our coverage of sports?

Obviously, for the next few weeks or months without games, the coverage is going to look different.

We are going to try to focus on the human side of sports. We are going to try to do features on athletes and coaches and tell you why they have decided to participate in sports and perhaps what they miss most about not having sports right now.

With that goal in mind, we want you to reach out with us if you have an athlete or a coach you would like us to consider. Of course, we aren’t going to be able to get to every coach, every athlete that is nominated. But the more we have the choose from, the more we can do to keep you entertained with some sports during this stoppage. If you have someone you would like to nominate, e-mail me at chris.rossetti@eyt.media or at sports@d9sports.com.

