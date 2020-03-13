Laura Kuntz, age 94 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

Born on August 27, 1925, in Troutville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Jacob and Luella (Weber) Miller.

She married Edward Kuntz.

He preceded her in death on March 15, 1996.

Laura retired from Brockway Glass Company after many years of service.

Prior to that, she had worked at BF Goodrich.

She was an exceptionally hard-working person and loved being in the outdoors, especially working in her flower garden.

Laura is survived by one niece (Diane Schatz), two great nieces (Brieanna Beck and Serena Hahn), one great-great niece (Alexis Pollick), one great-great nephew (Chandler Beck) and one great-great-great nephew (Justin Beck).

She was preceded in death by three sisters (Florence Ellinger, Dorothy Miller, and Arlene Weis) and five brothers (Chester,Lloyd, Carl, Clyde and Albert Miller).

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11AM – 1PM at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday at 1PM from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.

Burial will be in Lakelawn Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to any breast cancer organization.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

