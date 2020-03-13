NCAA Cancels Remaining Winter Sports Championships Including Basketball, Wrestling; All Spring Sports Championships

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Thursday announced the cancelation of all remaining winter sports championships as well as all spring NCAA championships because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This includes the NCAA Division I wrestling championships that were scheduled for next week in Minneapolis and would have included three Clarion University wrestlers – Ty Bagoly, Greg Bulsak and Brock Zacherl – as well as the NCAA Division II basketball championships that were to take place at Gannon and IUP this weekend. A pair of Clarion University divers were also impacted by the decision, as Emma Kehn and Anna Vogt were scheduled to dive in the 1-meter competition after divining the 3-meter competition Wednesday.

“My heart goes out to all the players, coaches and staff who prepared for the NCAA regional tournament and to see the season end in this way is very disappointing,” said IUP Director of Athletics Todd Garzarelli. “This situation is fluid and conversations are continuous regarding how the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) and the university will manage spring sports moving forward.”

The NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were also canceled.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” a media release from the NCAA said.

The decision was made by NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors.

Gannon, which featured former North Clarion star Tori Obenrader, and IUP, which featured former Karns City star Mackenzie Craig, both announced refund polices for people who purchased advanced tickets.

GANNON REFUND POLICY

Individuals who purchased tickets in advance can receive their refund at the Gannon Recreation and Wellness Center (130 West 4th Street) Friday between 8 a.m.-noon. Individuals must present their purchased ticket(s) to receive their refund.

IUP REFUND POLICY

All presold tickets for the NCAA Atlantic Region Championships at the Kovalchick Complex will be refunded in full. Ticket holders can return those tickets to the Kovalchick Complex Box Office.

