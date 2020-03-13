North Clarion, Coudersport Girls’ Basketball in Limbo

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (D9Sports) – With the PIAA announcing the postponement of the basketball championships for at least two weeks – if not permanently – the North Clarion and Coudersport girls’ basketball teams are left in limbo.

(Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

“We had a team meeting with the girls tonight at practice to talk about the PIAA postponement of the state tournament,” North Clarion head coach Terry Dreihaup said. “As you might have guessed, the team is very disappointed that the playoffs are postponed but are excited to get back on the court sometime after March 25.”

Dreihaup said his team understands the bigger picture but understandably also wants to get back on the court.

“They want to see what happens after working so hard for so long to get to this point,” Dreihaup said. “At the same time, everyone’s first priority should be the protection of our student-athletes and to make sure that they are safe and healthy.”

