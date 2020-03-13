Police Release Details of Crash That Injured Two People on Stone House Road

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash in Clarion Township that injured two people on Saturday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 9:33 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, a 2012 Jeep Wrangler, operated by 37-year-old Michelle L. Lander, of Strattanville, was traveling east on Stone House Road, west of Servey Road, in Clarion Township.

According to police, 82-year-old Lloyd G. Bachman, of Clarion, was operating a 2012 Dodge Caravan, attempting to back out onto Stone House Road from the right side of the roadway and backed into the path of Lander’s vehicle.

Lander attempted to avoid impact with Bachman’s vehicle by swerving to the left but was unable to avoid a collision. Lander’s vehicle struck the right rear bumper of Bachman’s vehicle with its right side near the passenger door. Lander then lost control of the vehicle and went into a skid.

Lander’s vehicle skidded across the opposing lane of travel and exited the left side of the roadway. It then struck a ditch, overturned, and came to a final rest on its roof facing west along the left shoulder.

Bachman parked his vehicle along the right side of the roadway.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, LifeFlight, and STAT MedEvac were dispatched to the scene.

At least one person was reportedly trapped in the vehicle.

Two medical helicopters landed at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles building around 10:00 p.m. The landing zone is approximately 1/2 mile from the scene of the accident.

Police say Bachman, Lander, and Lander’s passenger, a nine-year-old female, were all using seat belts.

Lander suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Lander’s juvenile passenger suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by Clarion Hospital Ambulance.

Bachman was not injured.

The scene was cleared around 10:45 p.m.

According to a friend of the Lander family, who asked not to be named, the juvenile passenger remains hospitalized as of Friday, March 13.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been started for the family to help with expenses.

