Say What?!: Farm Fire Caused by Pedometer-Eating Pigs

Britain – Firefighters in Britain said crews responding to a fire at a farm discovered the flames were caused by pigs eating a pedometer.

The North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Tadcaster and Knaresbororough responded Saturday to reports of a fire on a farm near Bramham.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.