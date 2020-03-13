Shirley J. Moore, 83, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Sugar Creek Station.

Born October 28, 1936 in Climax, PA, Shirley was the daughter of the late Clair M. and Stella M. (Sharrer) Reitz.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School.

On May 26, 1956, she married the love of her life, John “Bunk” Moore, Sr.; he preceded her in death on March 23, 2017.

For most of her life, she worked as an RSA at Polk Center.

Shirley enjoyed the simpler things in life, like gardening and riding horses, but her most adored memories will always be of the times she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was also a member of the Nicklin United Methodist Church.

Shirley will be forever remembered by her two daughters, Jackie A. Egger and her husband, James, Jr., of Franklin, and Jennifer Paris and her husband, Robert, of Plainfield, IN; her daughter-in-law, Jamie K. Moore of Mars; her five grandchildren, Christopher Moore of Mars, Nicole Day of Mars, James Egger, III, and his wife, Courtney, of Salt Lake City, UT, Jessica Ferringer and her husband, Brandon, of Chicora, and Jake Paris and his wife, Kat, of GA; and her three great-grandchildren, Dalton Moon, Cole Moore, and Jax Moore.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her son, John Moore, Jr.

As per the family’s request, services for Shirley will be private.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

