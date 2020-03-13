Sigel Man Accused of Following, Harassing Woman Faces Stalking Charges

ELDRED TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Sigel man who allegedly followed and harassed a woman on multiple occasions over a one-year period is facing stalking and harassment charges.

According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 52-year-old Travis Edward Hainley, of Sigel:

– Stalking – Repeatedly Commit Acts To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

– Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Course of Conduct W/No Legitimate Purpose, Summary

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:36 p.m. on February 26, 2020, Trooper Collett, of the Marienville-based State Police, was dispatched to a location in Sigel for a report of harassment.

The victim reported she was in fear of Hainley, who she said was “stressing her out, making her feel uncomfortable and intimidated.” The victim told Trooper Collett she met Hainley when he helped her move a couch from her apartment. She noted they had never been in a relationship and said that she told Hainley she was not interested in a relationship. She also reported Hainley had been warned multiple times to avoid her but continued to come into her place of employment once or twice on most days, or at least every other day.

According to the complaint, the victim kept a log and documented every time there was an incident between her and Hainley on dates ranging from February 28, 2019, to February 26, 2020.

On February 28, 2019, the victim reported to state police that Hainley followed her on State Route 36 to Brookville. She also reported he parked at a business near where she resides, the complaint notes.

Trooper Smith, of PSP Marienville, advised Hainley that the victim did not want a relationship with him and requested that he avoid her. Hainley reportedly understood and agreed to leave the victim alone, according to the complaint.

On April 18, 2019, the victim reported she saw Hainley following her again and took photos of him following her when they were stopped in a construction zone. She told police that Hainley then passed her and sped off, according to the complaint.

The victim reported on April 23, 2019, Hainley came into her workplace again, and she hid in the bathroom. She said when she came out, he was still there, and she said he spoke to her. She noted this was after he was advised to have no further contact with her.

The victim then spoke to Trooper Lauer, of PSP Marienville, on April 26, 2019, and related Hainley texted her, stating, “hey I know this is still your phone number, even though you told me it wasn’t. you don’t have to hide in the bathroom every time I come into (workplace).” Trooper Lauer told the victim he would contact Hainley and advise him not to contact her again.

The victim reported that between October 28, 2019, and December 11, 2019, she was not at work due to personal issues, and on November 26, Hainley texted her neighbor and asked why she hadn’t been at work, according to the complaint.

The victim told police between February 17, 2020, and February 22, 2020, Hainley would come into her workplace, then go down to where she lives and sit and wait for no reason. She noted Hainley would also sit and wait until there were no customers and then come into her workplace. She also reported he sits by her vehicle while the nearby business is closed.

The complaint states the victim reported that on February 21, 2020, Hainley was in the parking lot of the business near her home, waiting to pull out when she was going home for lunch, which made her decide to go to Brookville instead to get away from him. She said she started toward Brookville, and Hainley then followed her to the GetGo in Brookville.

The victim told police that on February 26, 2020, Hainley came into her workplace again, and she confronted him and told him to leave her alone.

Hainley was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 11:28 a.m. on Thursday, March 12.

He is currently free on $20,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on May 5, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.