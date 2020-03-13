SPONSORED: Stop by Weaver Auto Parts for Your Chance to Win a Shop Vac

 

Stop by Weaver Auto Parts for Your Chance to Win a Shop Vac

Friday, March 13, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jared Bakaysa

2743861618456367238SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Weaver Auto Parts (Carquest) will be holding a drawing for a free a Shop Vac.

Celebrate Customer Appreciation Week at Weaver Auto Parts (Carquest) by stopping in from March 14 to March 21 and enter to win this 12 gal, 6.5 hp shop vac.

While you are there, check out these great prices.

A FREE customer appreciation breakfast with pancakes, sausage, and door prizes will be held on Thursday, March 19, from 5:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The store’s regular business hours are as follows:

Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Sundays: CLOSED

Weaver Auto Parts CARQUEST is located at 8685 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Don’t forget to LIKE the Weaver Auto Parts Facebook page and keep up to date with the latest sales and events.


