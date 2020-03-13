Diocese: Sunday Mass Not Mandatory for Area Catholics Due to COVID-19 Concerns

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Bishop Persico of the Diocese of Erie announced Thursday that Mass attendance is not mandatory due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

In a release sent out from the diocese on Thursday afternoon, Persico dispensed the faithful of the Diocese of Erie from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass.

“Despite the suspension of the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, and recognizing the importance of prayer, all scheduled Masses will continue to be celebrated and remain available for those who wish to attend,” the release states.

