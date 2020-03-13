Transformation of Home Spotlights AmeriCorps, Helps Promote Community Pride

OIL CITY, Pa., (EYT) – During the past two years, Americorps volunteers worked to transform a home on Third Street in Oil City. It is now ready for a new owner and is attracting the attention of neighbors.

(PICTURED ABOVE: AmeriCorps volunteers show off their hard work on the home in Oil City, along with Bridge Builders Community Foundations President and CEO Trenton E. Moulin.)

If you had been inside the three-bedroom, two-bath home at 304 Third Street in Oil City before Keystone SMILES and AmeriCorps began working on it, it is likely that you wouldn’t recognize it now.

“My mother-in-law would just be amazed,” Pat Henderson, enthused as she looked around the home in wonder during an Open House on Monday, March 9, to showcase the improvements.

Henderson’s mother-in-law, Bette Gharing, lived in the home for 45 years. When she died two years ago, Henderson said since they were unable to sell it, Gharing wanted the house donated to Bridge Builders Community Foundations.

Henderson said she hoped that the home’s new look would help instill community pride in the neighborhood and encourage other improvements.

“After what they did to the outside, it’s just amazing,” Henderson said.

Also amazing is the inside transformation, as proven by the before and after pictures on display.

Gone from the home is not only the green shag carpeting but two walls that had partitioned small, somewhat cramped rooms. The area is now open and filled with light. The kitchen is spacious with new counters and cabinets.

Joyce Fosdick, Executive Director of Keystone SMILES Americorps, said this particular project is part of their AmeriCorps component.

“We base our entire agency on service learning,” Fosdick told exploreClarion.com.

“It’s part of learning new skills or using acquired skills to help implement service and help others in the community.”

The house was one of the group’s larger undertakings, according to Fosdick.

Other projects have included building wheelchair ramps for families, playgrounds for nonprofit groups, and similar projects helping those with limited resources.

The renovations took about two years to complete.

Volunteer Jenna Anthony has been with AmeriCorps since last November. Her pride was evident as she took visitors through the house explaining where walls had once stood, floors had once been uneven, and wiring needed to be repaired.

“One of the reasons I love being involved in this project is the reaction from people and the community,” she said. “There has been so much more community support and community pride.”

Anthony said neighbors stopped by during the renovations and commented on how nice the house looked.

“They say they want to make their house look nice, too,” she said. “They want to paint and make sure the yard looks nice. It’s just been a blessing.”

Monday’s Open House was scheduled to coincide with AmeriCorps Week, March 8-14, 2020.

It was touted as a celebration of all things AmeriCorps – from the programs and organizations that make this national service initiative possible in communities across the country to the members who have pledged to “Get Things Done” since the program’s inception in 1994.

Bridge Builders Community Foundations President and CEO Trenton E. Moulin said that he reached out to Knox-based Keystone SMILES Americorps to help bring the project to reality.

“We wanted them to help spruce the house up a little. They far exceeded our expectations.

“Not only did they rip out the green shag carpet, but they redid the floor plan, they redid the electrical, they redid the plumbing and the basement. They got things donated. My expectations were far exceeded.”

Moulin noted the project was a great example of how organizations can work together.

The home is currently listed for sale and has had several inquiries.

