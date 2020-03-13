Union High School to Present ‘You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown’ on Friday & Saturday

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – Union High School is presenting “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” on Friday and Saturday.

The show will run on Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14.

It will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m. in the Union High School Gymnasium.

All tickets are $5.00 and sold at the door starting at 6:00 p.m. each night.

Union High School is located at 354 Baker Street, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

