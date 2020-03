Your daily sports update.

(Photo of Dustin Johnson. Photo copyright USGA/Darren Carroll)

The Masters Tournament, golf’s first major championship of the year, will be postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak, Augusta National officials announced Friday morning.

In response to the cancellation of collegiate spring sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA Division I Council Committee has recommended that eligibility relief be provided to all student-athletes who participate in spring sports.

Giannis Antetokounmpo became the latest NBA star to make a donation to help arena staff who will be unable to work while the season is indefinitely suspended during the coronavirus pandemic.

No Pittsburgh Pirates have needed to be tested for coronavirus but the team has told players to stay in Bradenton, Fla., through Sunday, MLB Players Association representative Jameson Taillon said Friday on a conference call with reporters.

The day after the sports world stood still, the NFL continued chugging along with some of its offseason business Friday.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.