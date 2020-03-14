A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain before 9pm, then a chance of rain and snow between 9pm and 10pm, then a chance of snow after 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 47. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 25. East wind 5 to 7 mph.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday – Showers. High near 62. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

