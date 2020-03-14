Big Ten Conference Suspends all Organized Team Activities until at Least April 6

INDIANAPOLIS – The Big Ten Conference announced Friday that all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, 2020, and will be re-evaluated at that time.

(Photo by Paul Burdick. Check out more of Burdick’s work here)

The Big Ten has previously announced that in addition to canceling the Men’s Basketball Tournament it will be canceling all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year, and participation in all NCAA tournaments and competitions. The Conference also has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

