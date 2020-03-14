BREAKING NEWS: Clarion Borough Restricts Public Access to Its Buildings

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Effective Monday, March 16, Clarion Borough buildings will be closed to the public as a result of a Saturday morning emergency meeting of Clarion Borough Council to develop an official cautious response to concerns raised about the COVID-19 virus.

“This is being done to protect the public and our employees who deal with the public,” said Borough Council President Carol Lapinto.

The East Main Street offices will continue to be staffed and can be reached by telephone at 814-226-7707.

Clarion Borough Police Chief William H. Peck IV told exploreClarion.com, “The police department will remain open 24/7, and police will respond to all emergencies.”

Peck said that he has great concern for the employees and the employees’ families.

“We are trying to be pro-active in the midst of this. The number one goal of my department is to provide 24/7 service to the community. We are just going to try a different approach.

“Depending on the call, if we can handle the situation over the phone, we will. However, if there is an emergency, we will definitely be there. And, we aren’t backing down on our duties. We will evaluate each call, and for a short time, we will handle what we can over the phone.”

“If you have an emergency and need to talk to officers at the borough, the community can access the door at the station on the police end. We won’t turn anyone away if they need police service; but, individuals are restricted from the main part of the borough building.”

Nevertheless, Chief Peck is reminding the public to use common sense.

Clarion Borough Mayor Brett Whitling emphasized that “the borough employees will still be working, and the police will still be out doing their job to protect the community.”

Whitling added, “There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Clarion County or surrounding counties.”

As far as those individuals who need to tend to a parking meter fine, payment will be accepted at the drop off in front of the building, and fines will not accumulate during the emergency.

All employees will continue to be paid during the shutdown.

Although the State Library Association closed all public libraries for two weeks, Clarion Borough owns the library building and would likely continue to hold its public meeting in the building. The next regularly scheduled council meeting is Tuesday, April 7, but a special meeting could be called at any time.

Borough officials will continue to monitor the emergency situation.

Attending the emergency meeting along with Chief Peck, Mayor Whitling, and Lapinto were council members Brenda Sanders Dede, Jason Noto, Benjamin Aaron, Rachel Roberts, and Borough Secretary Linda LaVan-Preston.

Doug Preston (Maintenance Foreman), Scott Sharrar (Zoning Officer), and John Marshall (Legal Council) were also in attendance.

The following notice has been posted on the Clarion Borough office on East Main Street:

ALL CLARION BOROUGH PUBLIC BUILDINGS WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. FOR POLICE SERVICES, PLEASE USE THE NIGHT ENTRANCE AT THE SIDE DOOR. ANY QUESTIONS, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 814-226-7707 EXTENSION 102 OR BY EMAIL AT LLAVAN@CLARIONBORO.ORG OR CHIEFPECK@CLARIONBORO.ORG.

