Charlotte L. Neiswonger, 70, of Fairmount City, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Clarion Hospital.

She was born on June 22, 1949 in Fairmount City, the daughter of the late Lloyd Dale and Pearl Blanche (Ditty) Draa.

On September 11, 1965 she married Bruce A. Neiswonger and he survives.

Charlotte is survived by her husband, Bruce; two sons, Jeff Neiswonger and his wife Mary and Eric Neiswonger and his wife Lacie, all of Fairmount City; three grandchildren, Cessa Neiswonger, Jeffrey Neiswonger and Reagan Neiswonger; two brothers, Steve Draa and his wife Kristie, of Fairmount City and Doug Draa, of Distant; and a sister, Darla Buzzard and her husband Jamie, of Fairmount City.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dale Draa and Tom Draa, and two sisters, Leanna Lee and Billy Jo Draa.

Friends will be received on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Tom Hannold officiating.

Interment will take place in the Middle Run Cemetery in Fairmount City, Redbank Township, Clarion County.

