Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Kahlua Truffles

These rich and decadent truffles are the perfect treat for any occasion!

Kahlua Truffles

Ingredients

1 cup semisweet chocolate chips

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1 large egg yolk, lightly beaten

3 tablespoons Kahlua (coffee liqueur)

2 tablespoons cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup salted roasted almonds or pistachios, chopped

Directions

~In top of a double boiler, melt chocolate chips and butter; stir until smooth.

~In a small bowl, whisk a small amount of hot mixture into egg yolk; return all to double boiler, whisking constantly. Cook over low heat until mixture reaches 160°, whisking constantly.

~Remove from heat; stir in Kahlua and cream cheese until blended. Cool to room temperature, stirring occasionally. Refrigerate, covered, one hour – or until easy to shape.

~Place almonds in a small bowl. Shape mixture into one-inch balls; roll in almonds. Refrigerate, covered, until firm, about two hours.

~Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.