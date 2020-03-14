Clarion Woman Accused of Attacking Man With Blunt Object Due in Court Tuesday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion woman is facing a hearing on Tuesday on charges related to an incident in which she allegedly attacked a man, leaving him with injuries that required a trip to Clarion Hospital for stitches.

Court documents indicate 30-year-old Releigh Morgan Henry is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Henry is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Township in early February.

According to a criminal complaint, between 10:00 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on February 4, a known man was searching for his girlfriend when he discovered she was at the residence of Releigh Henry and a known man on Boush Lane in Clarion Township.

The man allegedly walked down to the residence from Oakwood Acres in an attempt to find his girlfriend and was met by Henry at the back door of the residence.

According to the complaint, Henry began yelling at the victim, then threw a screw driver at him and punched him in the shoulder. The male resident then came to the door and told the victim to leave his property, and the victim complied and returned to Oakwood Acres.

The complaint states about ten minutes later, Henry showed up at Oakwood Acres in her vehicle, the proceeded to where the victim was standing and began attacking him. Henry allegedly had a metal object on her key chain that she was using to strike the victim, hitting him in a jabbing motion all over. She then returned to her vehicle and left the scene.

According to the complaint, the victim had a cut on the left side of his face that required stitches, as well as a black eye and large bruises on his left and right upper arms.

The complaint notes his injuries required treatment at the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room.

Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Thursday, February 20.

