Dancer’s Studio Offers Day Camp, an Alternative to Daycare in Midst of COVID-19 Scare

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – With the schools closing for the coming weeks and questions regarding whether daycare centers will remain open, Dancer’s Studio realizes this causes a lot of unknowns for working parents.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Dancer’s Studio can help!

If you are looking for a safe place where your child (or children) can go while you are at work, Dancer’s Studio is offering Day Camps.

The studio located at 609 Main Street, Clarion, will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the Day Camps.

There are limited spaces available to ensure the group sizes are small and have the appropriate student to instructor ratio.

Accepting Ages: three to 13

Cost: $3.00/hour

Here is what is offered:

– Adult supervision

– Homework assistance

– Wifi access

– Movies

– Playtime

– Games

– Arts/Crafts

– Snack time

– Dance/Creative Movement & Acro classes

– Nap time for three- to five-year-olds

What you need to bring:

Lunch, snacks, and beverages

Individuals may sign up for one day or multiple days.

Registration Link: https://www.docusign.net/Member/PowerFormSigning.aspx…

Parents will sign all release forms online, and students will be dropped off inside back door and signed in. Dancer’s Studio does require temperatures to be taken upon arrival.

Please email the studio with any questions. info@dancersstudioclarion.com.

