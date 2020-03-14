Matthew J. Baugher, 53, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at UPMC Hamot, Erie.

Matt was born on April 23, 1966 in Fairfax, VA, a son the late James Eric Baugher, Sr. and Mary Jill Grasinger.

He attended the Oil City Area School District.

Matt worked as a contractor for Strickland Homes and later for Hayes Custom Homes for a number of years.

Matt enjoyed grilling, hunting, fishing, playing golf, poker, horseshoes, being outdoors, and loved rock- n- roll music.

He was affiliated with the Polish National Alliance and the Pulaski Club in Oil City.

In addition to his parents, Matt was preceded in death by a brother, James Eric Baugher, Jr.

Survivors include his son, Matthew Gunner Baugher and his fiance Rashell Delucia of Franklin; a grandson, Conor Baugher of Franklin; a brother Mark Baugher and his wife Connie of Reston, VA; a sister, Judy Baugher of Oil City; four nephews, Mark Baugher of San Diego, CA, Michael Baugher of Reston, VA, Christian Brewster and his wife Amanda of Franklin, and Brody Brewster of Franklin; and a niece Stephanie Laws and her husband Gabe of Boise, ID.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home, Inc. 5000 Wattsburg Rd., Erie, PA 16504.

Memorial contributions can be made to any opioid addiction treatment centers or rehab resources in Western Pennsylvania.

