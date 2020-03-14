 

Say What?!: Thieving Dog Steals Packages From Texas Family’s Porch

Saturday, March 14, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Thieving-dog-steals-packages-from-Texas-familys-porchMCALLEN, Tx. – A Texas family who suspected a porch pirate had stolen a package from their front door checked security camera footage and discovered the culprit was a thieving dog.

Abby Garza, 10, said she was expecting a package — her new Easter basket — at her family’s McAllen home, but she arrived to find the expected item was not at her front door.

Read the full story here.


