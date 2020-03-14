 

Six Local Students Named Provost Scholars at IUP

Saturday, March 14, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

IUPINDIANA, Pa. – Students from Clarion County area have been recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

(Photo courtesy of IUP Facebook)

Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.

A complete listing of Provost Scholars is available on IUP’s website: www.iup.edu

Provost Scholars from this area include:

East Brady: Hayley Lynne Kepple, Kaylor Frogtown Road, B.S. in Medical Technology, BS; Jacob E. King, Robinson Street, B.S. in Biology/Pre-medical
Knox: Emily R. Slaugenhaupt, Popetown Road, B.S.Ed. in Music Education
Leeper: Lauren Marie Wolbert, McCloskey Road, B.A. in Theatre
Lucinda: Robert S. Moore, Lander Drive, B.S.Ed. in Vocational-Technical Education
Shippenville: Olivia Ann Barbara Burns, Sycamore Drive, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology


