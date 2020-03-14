Thelma “Dolly” Steffy, age 95, of Brookville, formerly of Dayton, PA, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

She was born May 1, 1924 in Baxter, Jefferson Co., PA to Harry Allen and Florence B. (Dunkle) Ishman.

Dolly graduated from Sigel High School in 1942 and during the summer worked as a secretary for Cook Forest.

After marrying Elmer Steffy in 1945, she moved to Dayton and called the area her home ever since.

Dolly worked as a lunch room supervisor at the Dayton Elementary School.

She was very active in the community and was a member of the Dayton United Methodist Church, Woodman of the World, 25 Club, Weight Watchers, TOPS, Card Club and was a Cub Scout Den Mother.

Dolly liked to go to camp and spend time with her sisters.

She enjoyed her yard, flowers, garden and also found pleasure in canning, cooking, cleaning and watching the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dolly’s true happiness came from caring for her children and loved spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Her family and friends will always remember her sweet and gentle spirit, and she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis D. Steffy and wife, Ginger, of Soldotna, AK, Randee J. Steffy and wife, Margie, of Dayton, PA, and Kevin E. Steffy and wife, Robin, of Dayton, PA; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elmer Steffy; one grandson; brothers, Harry and Earl Ishman; and sisters, Virginia Mae Raybuck, Minnie Raybuck and Frances Myers.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Dayton United Methodist Church, 105 E. Church Street, Dayton, Pa.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Dayton United Methodist Church, with Rev. Jason McQueen officiating.

Interment will follow in Emory Chapel Cemetery, Wayne Twp., Armstrong Co.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dolly’s honor to Dayton United Methodist Church, 105 East Church Street, Dayton, PA 16222.

To view a tribute honoring Dolly’s life or leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

