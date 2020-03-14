BREAKING NEWS: No Visitors Permitted at Clarion Hospital Starting Monday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Strict visitation restrictions will go into effect on Monday at the Clarion Hospital due to the emerging COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic.

“For the safety of patients, health care providers, and the community at large, no visitors (will be) permitted at Clarion Hospital,” said Clarion Hospital Director of Marketing Julie Kunselman in a release issued late Friday evening by Butler Health System.

The restrictions will begin on Monday, March 16, at 8:00 p.m.

“Butler Health System respectfully asks for your full cooperation. The COVID-19 pandemic is best handled through limiting exposure for everyone, and preventing transmission of the disease,” said Kunselman. “These restrictions are in place to protect patients, hospital staff, and the community at large.”

Kunselman said Clarion Hospital continues to be fully operational in both inpatient and outpatient areas.

The following visitor exceptions apply:

SURGERY:

Because surgical patients require a driver, one (1) person may accompany any patient having an outpatient surgical procedure. This person will be directed into a specific waiting area in the hospital and may stay until briefed by the surgeon after completion of the case.

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENT:

If you are with a patient seeking emergency care, the hospital will obtain your phone number and call you when the patient’s Emergency Department visit is complete. You may wait in a hospital parking lot or at an off-site location of your choice.

OUTPATIENT:

One (1) person may accompany a patient receiving outpatient care if that person is necessary for the patient to be assisted and receive care safely.

MATERNITY:

Mothers having a baby may be accompanied by one (1) person.

END OF LIFE CARE:

Visitors may be permitted.

Visitors meeting one of the above exceptions will be stopped at the hospital entrance, be screened for symptoms, be given an identification badge, and be directed to the permitted area of the hospital, according to Kunselman.

Kunselman said the restrictions will be implemented immediately if there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 anywhere in Clarion County or the surrounding areas.

