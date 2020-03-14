Police: Area Woman Runs Stop Sign, Causes Crash in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say an area woman ran a stop sign and caused a crash at the intersection of Mall Lane and Hospital Drive in Monroe Township earlier this week.

According to police, around 7:32 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 57-year-old Dorothy L. Whitmer, of Parker, was operating a 2015 Ford Taurus, traveling west on Mall Lane near its intersection with Hospital Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say Whitmer failed to observe a 2014 Hyundai Tucson, operated by 25-year-old Lauren D. Hidinger, of Brockway, that was traveling south on Hospital Drive, approaching the intersection.

According to police, Whitmer proceeded through the stop sign, and her vehicle struck the left rear side of Hidinger’s vehicle.

Whitmer and Hidinger were both using seat belts and were not injured.

Whitmer was charged with a traffic violation.

