 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police: Area Woman Runs Stop Sign, Causes Crash in Monroe Township

Saturday, March 14, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say an area woman ran a stop sign and caused a crash at the intersection of Mall Lane and Hospital Drive in Monroe Township earlier this week.

According to police, around 7:32 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 57-year-old Dorothy L. Whitmer, of Parker, was operating a 2015 Ford Taurus, traveling west on Mall Lane near its intersection with Hospital Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say Whitmer failed to observe a 2014 Hyundai Tucson, operated by 25-year-old Lauren D. Hidinger, of Brockway, that was traveling south on Hospital Drive, approaching the intersection.

According to police, Whitmer proceeded through the stop sign, and her vehicle struck the left rear side of Hidinger’s vehicle.

Whitmer and Hidinger were both using seat belts and were not injured.

Whitmer was charged with a traffic violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.