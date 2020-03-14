YMCA Remains Open; Some Programs Cancelled Due To COVID-19 Fears

CLARION, Pa. – Tom Spence, CEO, Scenic Rivers YMCA issued the following official statement due to the COVID-19 fears.

SCENIC RIVERS YMCA

Clarion County YMCA, Oil City YMCA & YMCA Camp Coffman

COVID-19 Virus Update

The YMCA is committed to providing a safe, healthy and welcoming experience for all who walk through our doors to utilize our services.

After consulting with the Pennsylvania State Alliance of YMCAs, the Scenic Rivers YMCA has decided the following:

The YMCA remains OPEN at this time as well as:

– Licensed Child Care

– Preschool Program (Clarion Only)

– After School Program

– Child Watch

– Smart Starts

– Birthday Parties and Pool Rentals

The following programs will be temporarily postponed beginning Monday, March 16, 2020:

– Swim Lessons (Group & Private)

– Water Exercise Classes

– Bingo

– Personal Training

– All Youth Sports Programs

– All Adult Sports Programs

– Group Exercise

– Cardiac Rehab & Healthy Friends

– Youth Clubs

– Team Sports

The YMCA will continue to monitor this situation and will follow all state and federal mandates.

The YMCA reserves the right to cancel, change, postpone, modify, or reopen as the situation changes frequently.

Thank you for your patience during this time. We will continue to update you as changes occur.

Tom Spence

CEO

Scenic Rivers YMCA