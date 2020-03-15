A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 48. Calm wind.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

Monday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 46. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning.

Monday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers, mainly before 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday – Showers. High near 65. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

