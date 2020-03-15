Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creme de Menthe Cupcakes

These impressive cupcakes are perfect for your St. Patrick’s Day meal!

Creme de Menthe Cupcakes

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1/2 teaspoon mint extract

1-1/2 cups cake flour

1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup 2% milk

2 tablespoons clear creme de menthe

Green paste food coloring

Frosting:

1 – 8 oz. carton mascarpone cheese

1/3 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar

4 teaspoons white clear creme de menthe

Green paste food coloring

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~Cream butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add mint extract. In another bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with milk and creme de menthe, beating well after each addition. Transfer two cups batter to a separate bowl. Mix food coloring paste into remaining batter.

~Cut a small hole in the tip of a pastry bag; insert a #12 round tip. Spoon the batters alternately into bag. Pipe batter into 12 paper-lined muffin cups until three-fourths full. Bake until a toothpick comes out clean, 15-20 minutes. Cool 10 minutes; remove from pan to a wire rack to cool completely.

~For frosting: stir the mascarpone and whipping cream together until smooth. Add the confectioners’ sugar and creme de menthe; stir until blended. Transfer half the frosting to a separate bowl and mix food coloring paste into remaining frosting. Stir each portion vigorously until stiff peaks form (do not overmix).

~Cut a small hole in the tip of a pastry bag; insert a #12 round tip. Spoon the frostings alternately into the bag. Pipe frosting onto cupcakes.

~Refrigerate leftovers.

*Makes one dozen cupcakes.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.