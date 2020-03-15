 

Dog Wardens Plan Search for Unlicensed Dogs in Clarion County Starting in April

Sunday, March 15, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

new dog licenseCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Beginning in April, the regional dog wardens will be canvassing Clarion County to check for updated dog and rabies licenses and illegal kennels.

It is important that all dogs have 2020 licenses to avoid fines of up to $300.00 per dog plus court costs.

Licenses can be purchased at the County Treasurer’s office, in person or by mail.  The application can be downloaded from the Treasurer’s page on the county website: www.co.clarion.pa.us.

Please send the completed application and check or money order to:

Tom McConnell, Treasurer, 330 Main St, Room 110, Clarion, Pa 16214.

Licenses can also be purchased at:

  • RMS Furniture, New Bethlehem
  • Sligo Rec Center, Sligo
  • Lander’s Store, Lucinda
  • Knox Country Farm Supply Inc., Knox
  • Steiner’s Outdoors & More, East Brady
  • Rocky Acres Kennel, Clarion
  • Tri-County Pet Rescue, Shippenville
  • Fryburg Old Treasure Depot, Fryburg
  • Doggie Bole, Rimersburg
  • Strattanville Borough Office, Strattanville

Prices are $8.50 for male or female, $6.50 for neutered or spayed, and there is a $2.00 discount for senior citizens and applicants who qualify for disability.  There are also lifetime licenses available at the County Treasurer’s office.

Purchases can be also made at www.padoglicense.com by choosing Clarion County and paying with a credit or debit card.

If you have any questions at all, please call 814-226-1113 or email tjmcconnell@co.clarion.pa.us.


