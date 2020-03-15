Gov. Wolf Offers Covid-19 Community Preparedness and Procedures Materials

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – To help make the public aware of COVID-19 preparedness and procedures, the Wolf Administration has created a library of free outreach materials for businesses, organizations and anyone interested in displaying important messaging on COVID-19.

The materials are available at PAcast.

“The goal is for everyone to have access to and be encouraged to share the information important to stopping the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Wolf said. “Please help us share awareness while using caution and protecting yourself.”

Posters are available in multiple sizes and every Pennsylvanian is encouraged to make them accessible to their community of friends, community or religious group members, and business associates to print and post. The administration also expects the posters to be available in newspapers across the state for residents to tear out and post throughout their communities.

Properly sized graphics are available at PAcast for social media. Gov. Wolf also encourages everyone to make use of COVID-19 social media content on the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

The most up-to-date information, including video graphics, footage of all of the governor’s press conferences and b-roll, is also available at PAcast. Additional materials will be added to the library as they become available and as the situation evolves.

