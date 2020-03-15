Pennsylvania COVID-19 Cases Rise to 63, More Expected in Coming Days

Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19 – one in Allegheny County; one in Bucks County; two in Cumberland County; one in Delaware County; one in Lehigh County; one in Luzerne County; three in Monroe County; four in Montgomery County; and two in Philadelphia County. All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. This brings the statewide total to 63 cases.



There have been 446 patients to date who have been tested or are in the process of being tested. There are 205 who have tested negative; 63 confirmed cases and 183 patient samples are either at the lab for testing or on their way to the lab.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Levine said. “Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing, and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.