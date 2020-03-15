 

Police Respond to Vehicle vs. Amish Buggy Collision on Route 157

Sunday, March 15, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

amish-1728517_1280PINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A vehicle and Amish buggy accident occurred on State Route 157 on March 12.

According to Marienville-based State Police, around 3:58 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 79-year-old Louise M. Shontz, of Oil City, was driving a 2011 General Motors Terrain east on Route 157 at its intersection with County Line Road, in Pinegrove Township, Venango County.

Police say Shontz drove across the center line and into the westbound/oncoming lane and struck a piece of farm equipment which was being towed by an Amish horse and buggy operated by 31-year-old Samual L. Mast, of Venus.

Following the initial impact, Shontz drove to the southern shoulder and came to rest.

Louise Shontz and her passenger 81-year-old Howard L. Shontz, of Oil City, were using seat belts.

No injuries were reported.

Shontz was charged with a traffic violation.

A member of the Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene with traffic control.


