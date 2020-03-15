Say What?!: Claw Machine Toys Replaced With Toilet Paper Rolls Amid Coronavirus Fears

EAST YORKSHIRE, England – A British amusement arcade owner replaced the toys inside his business’ claw machines with toilet paper rolls amid shortages of the product.

Eddy Chapman, owner of Chapman’s Funland in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, England, said he decided to replace the toys in the claw machines with toilet paper rolls amid reports of shortages stemming from customers stocking up over coronavirus fears.

