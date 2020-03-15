SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Offers Turkey Special Today!
Sunday, March 15, 2020 @ 12:03 AM
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a turkey special today, March 15th.
Mark your calendar and make sure to stop in at the Korner Restaurant for these delicious upcoming specials:
- Sunday, March 15th – Turkey Special
- Monday, March 16th – Chili Dogs
- Tuesday, March 17th – Ham, Cabbage, and Potatoes
- Wednesday, March 18th – Stuffed Chicken Shells
- Thursday, March 19th – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef Dinner
- Friday, March 20th – Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
- Saturday, March 21st – Chicken Pot Pie
Menu is subject to change! To-go orders are available.
Don’t forget about dessert. Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.