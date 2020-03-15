 

Traffic Stop on Route 322 Leads to Meth Arrest

Sunday, March 15, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

arrestSTRATTANVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A traffic stop on Route 322 led to an arrest for methamphetamine and other drug-related items.

Trooper McGinnis, of Clarion-based State Police, initiated a traffic stop around 4:45 p.m. on March 11 on a 2001 BMW along Route 322 within the Borough of Strattanville, Clarion County.

According to police, it was determined that the operator, 37-year-old Christopher Leach, of Brookville, was the subject of a valid bench warrant out of Clearfield County.

An NCIC hit confirmation was sent, and Leach was subsequently incarcerated at Clarion County Jail on the bench warrant.

A custodial inventory of the vehicle occurred prior to be towed, and methamphetamine, assorted pills, a small amount of marijuana, and drug-related paraphernalia were discovered and seized, police say.


