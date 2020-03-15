William C. “Bill” Kutz, 65, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 13, 2020, while a patient at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Bill was born on July 14, 1954, to the late Charles Matson and Sarah Virginia (McAuley) Kutz in Brookville, PA.

He graduated from Brookville High School with the class of 1972, before furthering his education at both Clarion University and Waynesburg University.

He married Linda Maxwell on December 28, 1985, in Brookville, PA; Linda survives him.

He returned to his Alma Mater, Brookville High School, where he taught several generations of Brookville families until his retirement in 2013.

In addition to teaching, he also spent time coaching football, basketball, and track at Brookville High School, something he enjoyed very much.

Bill was elected to the Brookville Borough Council in 2010, where he proudly served his community until his passing.

He was a longtime member and Sunday School Teacher at the Brookville Presbyterian Church.

He was a fan of Pitt Panthers football and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bill enjoyed golfing, craft brews, and bird hunting with his dog and companion, Hope.

In addition to his wife, Linda, Bill is survived by his children, Max and Katie; one brother, John (Kathy) Kutz of Kirkland Hills, Ohio; two sisters in law, Carolyn Kutz of Greensburg, PA and Jody Kutz of Dillsburg, PA; two nephews, David (Wendy) Kutz and Bob (Ann) Kutz; and his special niece, Jane Kutz Immel of St. Johns, FL.

He is also survived by his nephews and nieces, Michael, Morgan, Sarah, Allison, Maggie, and Tim.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in passing by three brothers, C. James Kutz, Robert H. Kutz, Harvey J. Kutz; one sister in law, Margaretta Kutz; and one aunt, Laura Kutz McMaines.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 4 – 8pm at the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

A funeral service will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2020, beginning at 11:00am at the Brookville Presbyterian Church and officiated by Pastor Jim Dietrich.

Interment will take place at the Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com.

