The NFL is guaranteed labor peace through the 2030 season thanks to players approving the collective bargaining agreement.

Against the backdrop of a global pandemic, NBA owners and executives are bracing for the possibility of mid-to-late June as a best-case scenario for the league’s return, sources told ESPN on Sunday.

Sidney Crosby learned a valuable lesson when he contracted the mumps in December of 2014.

The Tennessee Titans have agreed on a four-year deal with Ryan Tannehill that will pay the quarterback up to $118 million, a source tells ESPN’s Jeff Darlington.

