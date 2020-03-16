A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 48. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers between noon and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 29. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers. High near 65. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday – Showers. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 44.

