 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Monday, March 16, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

RAMADA BY WYNDHAM

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 48. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers between noon and 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 29. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Showers, mainly after 9pm. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers. High near 65. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday Night – Showers. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday – Showers. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Saturday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 44.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.