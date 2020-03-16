Area Cancellations or Postponements Due to COVID-19

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The following community events, meetings, or activities have been cancelled or postponed due the coronavirus scare.

UPDATED: 8:10 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020

– All PA Schools – CLOSED Effective March 16 for 10 Business Days per Governor Wolf

– Central Electric Cooperative (CEC) 2020 First Responders’ Electrical Hazards Training – Postponed (Reschedule Date TBA)

– Clarion BBQ Festival scheduled for May 15-May 17 – CANCELLED

– Clarion County Career Center – CLOSED

– Clarion Free Library’s Children’s St. Patrick’s Day Party – CANCELLED

– Clarion Free Library – CLOSED March 16-27

– Dancer’s Studio – CLOSED for Regular Classes – Effective Monday, March 16

– Drake Well group events, tours, and facility rentals – CANCELLED through the end of April.

– IC Parrish Events CANCELLED:

–High School Faith Formation Classes – March 22nd, and March 29th – CANCELLED

–Bunny Bingo – March 16th, March 23rd, March 30th – CANCELLED

–Purses & Bling – March 28th – CANCELLED – If you’ve purchased a ticket, please contact Chellsi Lesniak at 814-229-2534 for a refund. Purses & Bling 2020 will be rescheduled at a later date.

– Keystone’s production of “Grease” scheduled for weekend of March 20 – CANCELLED (It will be rescheduled for some time in April.)

– League of Women Voters public meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 17 – CANCELLED (Reschedule Date TBA.)

– Leap of Faith Gymnastics – CLOSED

– North Clarion Elementary Art Show and Easter egg hunt for March 28 – CANCELLED (new date to be announced at a later date.)

– Oil City Library’s Friends of the Library group meeting scheduled for March 16 – Postponed (Reschedule Date TBA)

– Redbank Valley High School’s production of Mary Poppins scheduled for April 3-5 – Postponed (Reschedule Date TBA)

– Ringgold Area Volunteer Fire Co. – Essentials Mod 1 Class – CANCELLED as per BC3. (Reschedule Date TBD)

– Salem Lutheran Church’s Buckwheat Pancake Meal scheduled for March 28, 2020 – CANCELLED

– Soup’er Support – Team Nale It of Venango Relay For Life fundraiser scheduled for March 22, 2020 – CANCELLED

– Strattanville American Legion Tuesday night Bingo – CANCELLED from now until Tuesday, April 7.

– The PIAA Thursday made the unprecedented decision to suspend the PIAA basketball and PIAA Class 2A boys’ and girls’ swimming champions for minimally a two-week period due to concerns about the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

– The NCAA Thursday announced the cancellation of all remaining winter sports championships as well as all spring NCAA championships because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

– Venango Chamber Orchestra concert scheduled March 29 at the Barrow-Civic Theatre – CANCELLED

– Woodland Owners of Clarion Allegheny Valley (W.O.C.A.V.) Blue Bird program scheduled for March 28 – CANCELLED

– The program was to take place at the Clarion County Rod & Gun Club in Knox, Pa.

– Updates can be found on the associations website: thewocav.org.

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

