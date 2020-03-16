BREAKING NEWS: Gov. Wolf Orders Closure of All Non-Essential Stores in Pennsylvania at Midnight

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – In a virtual press conference held Monday afternoon, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that effective at midnight Monday all non-essential stores in Pennsylvania are to close along with all bars and restaurants except for take-out service.

Wolf said all essential services, like trash collection, grocery stores, and medical facilities, are to remain open, and said he expects the closure to continue for two weeks.

“This isn’t a decision that I take lightly at all,” Wolf said. “It’s one I’m making because medical experts believe it is the only way we can prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed by patients.”

Wolf stated officials will be constantly reevaluating the situation and will lift the mitigation restrictions as soon as possible.

