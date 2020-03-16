BREAKING NEWS: IUP Suspends All Face-to-Face Instruction for the Remainder of Semester

INDIANA, Pa. (EYT) – Indiana University of Pennsylvania has announced that all face-to-face classroom instruction will be suspended for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester.

The following statement was released by IUP President Michael A. Driscoll on Monday:

Understanding the critical need to continue our efforts to mitigate the transmission of the coronavirus (COVID-19), IUP will suspend all face-to-face classroom instruction for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester andtransition to offering all instruction online.

Online courses scheduled to begin today, March 16, will resume as planned and will continue as scheduled. All remaining classes will transition to online delivery and should start on March 23. Undergraduate and graduate students completing study at off-campus sites should follow the instructions of their faculty advisor; generally, these off-campus experiences follow Chancellor Greenstein’s March 13 announcement of the suspension of face-to-face instruction through March 29.

As faculty work during the week of March 16 to transition face-to-face instruction to online delivery, including ways to catch students up on any missed instruction, they will work to transition off-campus study to alternative learning experiences. Students in clock-hour programs (Culinary, Police Academy, EMT and Paramedic training) will receive specific instructions from their program directors. At this time, we are not considering extending the semester. Faculty and academic leadership will receive additional information from Provost Moerland later today.

Students living in the residence halls are asked to remove their belongings and check out of their residence hall by Saturday, March 21. More details about the move-out process will be sent to students later today by Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Tom Segar. Dr. Segar also will provide information about options for students who need to remain in university housing due to emergency situations and the support systems we will continue to offer to students.

To be clear, the university is not closing. Faculty and staff members will report to work as scheduled, to the fullest extent possible, to continue efforts to restructure classes and events to follow recommended health guidelines. Business offices continue to be open as scheduled, and staff are taking increased precautions for cleaning. We continue to follow Governor Tom Wolf’s directives regarding university-sponsored travel. More information for employees will be coming later today from Vice President for Administration and Finance Dr. Debra Fitzsimons.

Information about responses to the coronavirus continue to shift rapidly. Please visit the IUP website for updates and continue to rely on official sources like the Centers for Disease Control or the Pennsylvania Department of Health for information about the virus. The Health Service office is available to answer questions at 724-357-2550 or via email at health-inquiry@iup.edu. After traditional business hours, please contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 1-877-724-3258.

Information on which offices to contact for specific questions will be posted to our website later today. We are working on the mechanics of refunds for housing and dining; please be patient with us as we determine those processes.

I know that these changes are drastic, and that they affect you deeply. All of us are working together to make the rest of the semester a rewarding and safe educational experience for all of our students. I am confident that together, with patience and tolerance for each other, we will succeed.

Please continue to protect yourself and those around you.

Michael A. Driscoll, President

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.