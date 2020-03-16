BREAKING NEWS: Police Investigating Death of 5-Year-Old Child in Ringgold Township

RINGGOLD TWP. Jefferson Co., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police say the death of a five-year-old child is currently under investigation.

Around 9:40 a.m. on Monday, March 16, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched and assigned to investigate the death of a five-year-old male juvenile at a location on Minich Road in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County.

Police say preliminary investigation indicates the cause of death was accidental.

The case remains open and under active investigation.

No additional details are available at this time.

