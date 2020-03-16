Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chipotle Manicotti Bake

Serve this one-dish meal with a garden salad!

Chipotle Manicotti Bake

Ingredients

14 uncooked manicotti shells

2 – 15 oz. cartons part-skim ricotta cheese

2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

4 green onions, chopped

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

2 cups chipotle salsa

2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~Cook manicotti according to package directions for al dente. Drain.

~In a large bowl, mix ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, green onions, eggs, and cilantro. Spoon into manicotti. Spread 1/2 cup salsa into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Top with stuffed manicotti. Pour remaining salsa over top. Bake, uncovered, 20 minutes.

~Sprinkle with pepper jack cheese. Bake, uncovered, 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

