Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chipotle Manicotti Bake

Monday, March 16, 2020 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this one-dish meal with a garden salad!

Chipotle Manicotti Bake

Ingredients

14 uncooked manicotti shells
2 – 15 oz. cartons part-skim ricotta cheese
2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
4 green onions, chopped
2 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro
2 cups chipotle salsa
2 cups shredded pepper jack cheese

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~Cook manicotti according to package directions for al dente. Drain.

~In a large bowl, mix ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, green onions, eggs, and cilantro. Spoon into manicotti. Spread 1/2 cup salsa into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Top with stuffed manicotti. Pour remaining salsa over top. Bake, uncovered, 20 minutes.

~Sprinkle with pepper jack cheese. Bake, uncovered, 10 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.


