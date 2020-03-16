Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 13 New Positives, Bringing Statewide Total to 76

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed 13 additional positive cases of COVID-19 — two in Allegheny County; one in Bucks County; six in Montgomery County; two in Monroe County; and two in Philadelphia County. All are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital. This brings the statewide total to 76 cases. Confirmed cases also include those from commercial and hospital laboratories.

As of this morning, there are 670 patients who have tested negative either at the state public health lab, a commercial lab or a hospital laboratory.

“While we anticipate that there will be more Pennsylvanians with COVID-19 in the coming days and weeks, it is important for residents to know the commonwealth is prepared and to be prepared themselves,” Dr. Levine said.

“Right now, you have a higher chance of testing positive for COVID-19 if you have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus. We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensuring they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

Statewide – The Wolf Administration:

Announced that bars and restaurants in Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks, Chester and Allegheny counties must close dine-in service for at least 14 days beginning March 16.

Announced mitigation efforts in Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks and Chester counties. Allegheny County announced similar mitigation efforts.

Closed all Pennsylvania k-12 schools with additional guidance forthcoming.

Issued guidance to non-essential businesses.

In accordance with the CDC, for the next 8 weeks, called on organizers (whether groups or individuals) to cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

Discourages individuals from traveling to recreational activities like gyms, movie theaters and shopping malls.

Encourages religious leaders to exercise discretion in order to mitigate the spread of illness.

Initiated a no-visitor policy at all State correctional facilities and nursing homes to ensure the safety of inmates, residents, staff and visitors.

Restricted visitors in state centers effective today to ensure health and safety for individuals with an intellectual disability.

Restricted visitors in assisted living and personal care homes to minimize exposure to our seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Note these have been updated as of March 15:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

