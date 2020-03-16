Emlenton Man Arrested After Showing Up Drunk, Causing Disturbance at Clarion County Jail

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton man was arrested on Saturday after showing up at the Clarion County Jail and causing a disturbance while intoxicated.

Around 4:06 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the Clarion County Jail in Paint Township for a report of a drunk male causing a disturbance in the parking lot.

According to police, a known 53-year-old Emlenton man, who was visibly highly intoxicated, was seen yelling at two female corrections officers in front of the main entrance to the jail. The man said he was there with his 13-year-old daughter to visit his sister.

Police say the man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and was transported to the Clarion Hospital for a blood draw.

According to police, he was also found to be in possession of a loaded pistol without a permit.

The man was later released to a family member.

Charges are pending blood test results.

The name of the accused was not released.

