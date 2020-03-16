 

Featured Local Job: Auto Body Technician

Monday, March 16, 2020 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Gatesman Autobody in Lucinda is hiring a full-time Collision Repair/Auto Body Technician.

Professional Experience Required. Pay based on Experience and Skill Level, Benefits Available.

Looking for a hard-working individual, who is passionate about their work, and cares about giving the best possible service to the customer.

Come work for a Collision Repair Shop that has been family owned and operated for over 60 years. We look forward to hearing from you!

*Apply by e-mail or preferably in person.

Email info@gatesmanautobody.com


