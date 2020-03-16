First Clarion Borough Stormwater Fee Bills Coming Soon to a Mailbox Near You

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The first bills from the Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority are expected in the mail during the second quarter (April, May, June) this year as authority members fine-tune the amount of impervious area for each property in Clarion Borough. Changes were discussed at last week’s Authority meeting.

(PHOTO: An archive photo from a 2019 Clarion Borough Stormwater Authority meeting.)

One change that may save some property owners money is the elimination of public sidewalks. Sidewalks were previously included as an impervious area but were removed from that classification. This would include sidewalks in front of someone’s home or business.

Impervious Areas (IA) such as roofs and concrete do not allow rain to sink into the ground and send water into the local stormwater system. A long-neglected and aging system requires major repairs. Since the Authority is establishing a fee and not a tax, all property owners in the borough must pay it, including residential areas, businesses, churches, Clarion County, schools, and Clarion University.

HRG, an engineering and related services company, hired by the authority is working with Clarion County GIS (Geographic Information System) and forwarding the new IA data.

The first IA map was developed after a flyover of the borough that provided a detailed look at the town. The camera provided more in-depth information than a regular GIS system. The flyover also identified curved areas that might project inaccurate information.

After the flyover, the authority reviewed every detail of the map and made corrections.

Appeals are also accepted if anyone disputes the IA assigned to their property. Authority members Bill Miller and Tom DiStefano were assigned to assist in the appeals project. Better weather will now allow field reviews.

Grants are also very much part of the funding picture for the authority. The borough earlier received a $684,078 loan and a $1.2 million grant to install 22 stormwater inlets and 2,835 feet of corrugated metal pipe to connect with the existing conveyance system. The work will help to prevent recurrent flooding of homes and businesses. Another grant was submitted recently by the Delta Development Corporation retained by the borough.

The staff has received training on an accounting software package and preparations are being made for the stormwater bills. The first bills need to be paid and mailed to the borough office on East Main Street. There was some discussion on allowing online payments in future quarterly billings.

Authority board members are also reviewing security issues and computer protections. The authority is independent of Clarion Borough and will investigate its options. A third party company may be retained to receive bill payments and then transfer money to the authority.

“We want to be fair and also be able to afford to fix them and that’s it,” said Jason Noto. “We talked about two projects – two more projects that have occurred and we need to fix – that just keeps happening. There’s got to be a way to fix that. There has to be a mechanism to raise the money to fix the things that we have to do. We need to get out ahead of it.”

The two future projects include flooding on Fourth Avenue and Main Street and deteriorated stormwater infrastructure on Grand Avenue, near the Moose Club.

Attending were Chairman Jason Noto, Vice-Chairman Ben Aaron, Secretary Tom DiStefano, and Board Member Bill Miller. Also in attendance were Borough Project Coordinator Todd Colosimo, Authority Assistant Jessica Schwabenbauer, and Borough Secretary Linda LaVan-Preston.

The next Authority meeting is scheduled for Thursday, April 9, at 7:00 p.m. at the Clarion Borough Offices, 1400 East Main Street. Public input is welcome.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.