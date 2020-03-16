Hearings Set for Tuesday for Emlenton Couple Accused of Assaulting Man in His Clarion Township Residence

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton couple are facing hearings on Tuesday on charges from an incident in which they allegedly assaulted a man in his Clarion Township residence.

Court documents indicate 46-year-old James Dean Cotherman and 44-year-old Darlene Faye Cotherman are scheduled to stand for preliminary hearings in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, on the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

James Cotherman was also charged with a second-degree misdemeanor count of Simple Assault.

Both defendants are currently free on $15,000.00 unsecured bail each.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Clarion Township in late February.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:20 p.m. on Friday, February 21, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Ridge Avenue in Clarion Township for a report of a physical altercation.

Upon arrival, it was determined that James Cotherman and Darlene Cotherman entered the property after being told, via text message, that they were not welcome at the residence, the complaint states.

A known woman and a known man (the victim) were sitting in the bedroom when the Cothermans reportedly forced entry through the locked front door of the residence. The known woman reported the door was opened so hard it caused the latch to break off of it, the complaint indicates.

James Cotherman then continued into the bedroom where the victim was lying in bed. Cotherman allegedly “continued to go after” the man and began throwing punches at the victim’s face, and eventually, the scuffle went to the floor. The victim was able to get on top of Cotherman, in self-defense, and Cotherman then poked the victim in the right eye, attempting to gouge it out. At the same time, Darlene Cotherman allegedly began punching the victim in the back, according to the complaint.

The victim received a small cut to the center of the forehead, red marks on his back, and a bloodshot right eye with apparent broken blood vessels as a result of the altercation.

Police also observed a broken bed and holes in the wall of the bedroom where the incident took place.

Two juveniles were also present during the incident, the complaint notes.

James Cotherman and Darlene Cotherman were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 8:19 a.m. and 8:16 a.m., respectively, on Tuesday, February 25.

